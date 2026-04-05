Single-family home sells for $572,500 in Oswego

A single-family house located at 621 Mansfield Way in Oswego has a new owner since March 17.

The 3,673-square-foot home, built in 2005, was sold for $572,500, or $156 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The property is equipped with a gas heating system and central A/C. Additionally, the building has access to two parking spots. The property sits on an 11,761-square-foot lot.

These nearby homes in Oswego have also recently been sold:

· A 2,813-square-foot single-family home at 633 Mansfield Way, sold in January, for $500,000, a price per square foot of $178. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 293 Willington Way, in May 2025, a 2,295-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $500,000, a price per square foot of $218. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In September 2025, a 4,008-square-foot single-family house at 400 Bower Lane sold for $575,000, a price per square foot of $143. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.