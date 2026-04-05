Single-family home sells for $415,000 in Sycamore

The single-family residence located at 1122 Yorkshire Drive S in Sycamore was sold on March 18, for $415,000, or $361 per square foot.

The home, built in 1998, has an interior space of 1,149 square feet. The house has one bedroom and three bathrooms. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building has access to an attached garage. The property is situated on a lot spanning 14,810 square feet.

These nearby homes in Sycamore have also recently been sold:

· At 1352 Mary Wood Court S, in August 2025, a 1,495-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $400,000, a price per square foot of $268. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 1,194-square-foot single-family residence at 1336 Mary Wood Court S, sold in April 2025, for $390,000, a price per square foot of $327. The home has one bedroom and three bathrooms.

· In April 2025, a 1,361-square-foot single-family residence at 1218 Yorkshire Drive S sold for $445,000, a price per square foot of $327. The home has one bedroom and three bathrooms.