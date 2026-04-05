Single-family home sells for $278,000 in Morris

A 1,634-square-foot single-family residence, built in 2005, has changed hands.

The home at 2005 Mountain Road in Morris was sold on March 10 for $278,000, or $170 per square foot. The property sits on a 6,534-square-foot lot.

Other homes in Morris that have recently changed hands close by include:

· At 1978 Eagle Drive, in December 2025, a single-family residence was sold for $317,500.

· A 1,742-square-foot single-family residence at 1761 Red Willow, sold in December 2024, for $312,000, a price per square foot of $179.

· In October 2025, a 1,713-square-foot single-family residence at 1825 Red Willow sold for $225,000, a price per square foot of $131.