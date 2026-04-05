Single-family home in Geneva sells for $585,000

A single-family home located at 602 Highbury Lane in Geneva changed owners on March 24.

The 2,218-square-foot house, built in 1991, was sold for $585,000, or $264 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building offers two parking spots. The property is situated on a lot spanning 11,000 square feet.

Other homes in Geneva that have recently changed hands close by include:

· A 1,716-square-foot single-family house at 526 Bradbury Lane, sold in May 2025, for $369,000, a price per square foot of $215. The home has two bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 529 Bradbury Lane, in July 2025, a 1,588-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $307,000, a price per square foot of $193. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· In March, a 1,771-square-foot single-family home at 624 Willow Lane sold for $485,000, a price per square foot of $274. The home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms.