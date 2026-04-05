How much did the 7 most expensive homes sell for in Bureau County, reported in the week of March 16?

A single-family home in Dalzell that sold for $450,000 tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Bureau County over the past week.

During the past week, a total of seven residential real estate sales were registered in the county, with an average price of $211,857. The average price per square foot was $193.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of March 16 even if the property sold earlier.

1. $450,000, five-bedroom home at 111 Oak Street

The sale of the single-family home at 111 Oak Street in Dalzell has been finalized. The price was $450,000. The house was built in 2005 and has a living area of 2,326 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $193. The home features five bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on March 4.

Street view (Google Street View)

2. $325,000, single-family home at 219 South 5th Street

The single-family house at 219 South 5th Street in Princeton has been sold. The total purchase price was $325,000. The deal was finalized on March 4.

3. $239,000, single-family home at 19 Erin Drive

The single-family residence at 19 Erin Drive in Cherry has been sold. The total purchase price was $239,000. The deal was closed on March 4.

Street view (Google Street View)

4. $180,000, single-family home at 105 West Farnham Street

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 105 West Farnham Street in Sheffield. The price was $180,000. The transaction was completed on March 9.

Street view (Google Street View)

5. $147,000, single-family home at 308 North Main Street

The single-family home at 308 North Main Street in Princeton has new owners. The price was $147,000. The deal was closed on March 9.

Street view (Google Street View)

6. $105,000, rural residence at 107 East Long Street

The rural residence at 107 East Long Street in Ohio has been sold. The total purchase price was $105,000. The deal was finalized on March 9.

7. $37,000, single-family home at 441 High Street

The single-family house at 441 High Street in Buda has new owners. The price was $37,000. The deal was closed on March 3.