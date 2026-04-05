Coal City: Single-family home goes for $307,000

A single-family residence has changed hands.

The home at 250 South Short Drive in Coal City was sold on March 3. The purchase price was $307,000. The property sits on a 10,890-square-foot lot.

These nearby homes in Coal City have also recently been purchased:

· A 1,386-square-foot single-family residence at 965 South Foxgrove Drive, sold in January 2025, for $242,000, a price per square foot of $175.

· In August 2025, a 1,377-square-foot single-family residence at 325 South Enrietta Drive sold for $310,000, a price per square foot of $225.

· At 130 North Railroad Street, in February 2025, a 1,560-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $215,000, a price per square foot of $138.