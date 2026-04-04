What $200,000 can buy you in La Salle County in the week of March 23

For prospective homebuyers eyeing the real estate market in the area of La Salle County, here’s what sold for $200,000 or under in the past week.

Here, we provide a breakdown of the top five properties in each area, selected based on their proximity to the desired price range and the most spacious living areas available.

Please note that the properties in the list below are for real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of March 23, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $195,000

At $195,000 ($86 per square foot), the single-family residence located at 330 Illinois Street, Marseilles, offered another opportunity below the targeted price range when it changed hands in March. This property, built in 1880, provides 2,260 square feet of living space, and sits on a 4,792-square-foot lot. The transaction was completed on March 5.

2. $191,500

Situated at 727 15th Street, Peru, this single-family residence, was sold in March for a price of $191,500, translating to $135 per square foot. The property, constructed in 1954, offers a living area of 1,420 square feet and sits on a 5,663-square-foot lot. The deal was finalized on March 6.

3. $172,000

In March, a single-family residence located at 402 North 2nd Street, Earlville, changed ownership. The property, covering 1,251 square feet, was built in 1900 and was sold for $172,000, which calculates to $137 per square foot. The lot size encompasses 0.4 acres. The deal was closed on March 6.

4. $150,000

For a price tag of $150,000 ($99 per square foot), the single-family residence, built in 1971 and located at 1605 Sharon Road, Streator, changed hands in March. The home spans 1,512 square feet of living area. The deal was finalized on March 12.

5. $150,000

Priced at $150,000 (equivalent to $105 per square foot), this single-family residence, constructed in 1963 and situated at 1500 Manhattan Drive, Streator, was sold in March. The house spans 1,424 square feet of living area. The transaction was completed on March 12.