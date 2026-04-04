Week of March 23: Best residential property deals in La Salle County

A single-family home in La Salle that sold for $120,000 is leading the list of the best real estate deals in La Salle County in the past week.

For comparison, the overall average price of real estate in La Salle County in the past week was $209,000, or $195 per square foot. A total of 28 residential property sales were recorded for the period, with an average square footage of 1,441 square feet.

For the purpose of this top list, we included real estate that sold for between $20,000 and $200,000.

The prices in the list below concern residential real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of March 23, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $120,000, single-family home at 422 Chartres Street

A 1,096-square-foot single-family residence at 422 Chartres Street in La Salle has been sold. The total purchase price was $120,000, $109 per square foot. The home was built in 1883. The transaction was completed on March 12.

2. $129,500, single-family home at 102 West 3rd Street

The single-family residence at 102 West 3rd Street in Oglesby has new owners. The price was $129,500. The house was built in 1897 and has a living area of 990 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $131. The deal was finalized on March 6.

3. $130,000, single-family home at 623 East Norris Drive

The sale of the single-family residence at 623 East Norris Drive in Ottawa has been finalized. The price was $130,000. The house was built in 1926 and has a living area of 1,272 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $102. The deal was closed on March 11.

4. $136,000, single-family home at 1445 Pickwick Street

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 1445 Pickwick Street in Ottawa. The price was $136,000. The house was built in 1946 and the living area totals 1,042 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $131. The deal was finalized on March 11.

5. $137,500, single-family home at 118 West 3rd Street

A 972-square-foot single-family residence at 118 West 3rd Street in Streator has been sold. The total purchase price was $137,500, $141 per square foot. The home was built in 1924. The deal was closed on March 5.

6. $150,000, single-family home at 1605 Sharon Road

The sale of the single-family residence at 1605 Sharon Road in Streator has been finalized. The price was $150,000. The home was built in 1971 and has a living area of 1,512 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $99. The transaction was completed on March 12.

7. $150,000, single-family home at 1500 Manhattan Drive

The single-family residence at 1500 Manhattan Drive in Streator has new owners. The price was $150,000. The house was built in 1963 and has a living area of 1,424 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $105. The deal was finalized on March 12.

8. $172,000, single-family home at 402 North 2nd Street

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 402 North 2nd Street in Earlville. The price was $172,000. The house was built in 1900 and the living area totals 1,251 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $137. The deal was closed on March 6.

9. $191,500, single-family home at 727 15th Street

A 1,420-square-foot single-family residence at 727 15th Street in Peru has been sold. The total purchase price was $191,500, $135 per square foot. The house was built in 1954. The transaction was completed on March 6.

10. $195,000, single-family home at 330 Illinois Street

A 2,260-square-foot single-family residence at 330 Illinois Street in Marseilles has been sold. The total purchase price was $195,000, $86 per square foot. The home was built in 1880. The deal was closed on March 5.