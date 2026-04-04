Week of March 23: Best residential property deals in Kane County

A single-family home in North Aurora that sold for $350,000 is leading the list of the best real estate deals in Kane County in the past week.

For comparison, the overall average price of real estate in Kane County over the last week was $446,716. The average price per square foot was $170. A total of 74 residential property sales were recorded for the period, with an average square footage of 2,025 square feet, three bedrooms and one bathroom.

The list below includes the best deals on residential real estate priced between $100,000 and $400,000.

The prices in the list below concern residential real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of March 23, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $350,000, single-family home at 911 Darwin Street

The sale of the single-family house at 911 Darwin Street in North Aurora has been finalized. The price was $350,000. The deal was closed on March 13.

2. $360,000, property at 126 Cornerstone Crossing, Unit 126

The property at 126 Cornerstone Crossing, Unit 126 in Hampshire has been sold. The total purchase price was $360,000. The transaction was completed on March 16.

3. $370,000, single-family home at 1790 Devonshire Court

The single-family residence at 1790 Devonshire Court in Elgin has new owners. The price was $370,000. The home was built in 1976 and has a living area of 1,900 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $195. The home has three bedrooms. The deal was finalized on March 16.

4. $380,000, condominium at 335 Wolcott Lane

A 1,903-square-foot condominium at 335 Wolcott Lane in Batavia has been sold. The total purchase price was $380,000, $200 per square foot. The condo was built in 2002. The condo features two bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on March 17.

5. $385,000, property at 1930 Sapphire Lane, Unit I

A sale has been finalized for the property at 1930 Sapphire Lane, Unit I in Aurora. The price was $385,000. The house was built in 1989 and the living area totals 1,768 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $218. The property has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on March 13.

6. $393,000, single-family home at 1164 Freedom Road

A 1,836-square-foot single-family home at 1164 Freedom Road in Elburn has been sold. The total purchase price was $393,000, $214 per square foot. The house features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on March 17.

7. $395,000, three-bedroom home at 1034 North 5th Avenue

A sale has been finalized for the single-family house at 1034 North 5th Avenue in St Charles. The price was $395,000. The house was built in 1930 and the living area totals 1,077 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $367. The house has three bedrooms and one bathroom. The transaction was completed on March 13.

8. $397,000, single-family home at 920 Prescott Lane

The sale of the single-family home at 920 Prescott Lane in Pingree Grove has been finalized. The price was $397,000. The deal was finalized on March 16.

9. $400,000, single-family home at 104 Briar Lane

The single-family residence at 104 Briar Lane in North Aurora has new owners. The price was $400,000. The home was built in 1960 and has a living area of 1,995 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $201. The house features three bedrooms. The deal was closed on March 17.

10. $400,000, single-family home at 2251 Lowell Street

A 1,610-square-foot single-family residence at 2251 Lowell Street in Aurora has been sold. The total purchase price was $400,000, $248 per square foot. The home was built in 1968. The deal was finalized on March 17.