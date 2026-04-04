These residential properties were the best deals for Grundy County's in the week of March 23

A residential home in Morris that sold for $115,000 tops the list of the best real estate deals in Grundy County in the past week.

For comparison, the overall average price of real estate in Grundy County over the last week was $292,864, or $174 per square foot. A total of 11 residential property sales were recorded for the period, with an average square footage of 1,900 square feet.

The list below includes the best deals on residential real estate priced between $100,000 and $350,000.

The prices in the list below concern residential real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of March 23, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $115,000, residential home at 420 West Southmor Road

The residential property at 420 West Southmor Road in Morris has been sold. The total purchase price was $115,000. The transaction was completed on Feb. 24.

2. $207,500, rural residence at 1254 Leah Road

A sale has been finalized for the rural residence at 1254 Leah Road in Morris. The price was $207,500. The deal was finalized on Feb. 27.

3. $226,000, single-family home at 1208 Butler Street

The single-family residence at 1208 Butler Street in Morris has new owners. The price was $226,000. The house was built in 1910 and has a living area of 879 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $257. The deal was closed on Feb. 27.

4. $228,000, rural residence at 105 Nettle Street

A 1,092-square-foot rural residence at 105 Nettle Street in Morris has been sold. The total purchase price was $228,000, $209 per square foot. The house was built in 1977. The deal was closed on Feb. 26.

5. $270,000, single-family home at 1923 Waters Edge Drive

The sale of the single-family residence at 1923 Waters Edge Drive in Minooka has been finalized. The price was $270,000. The home was built in 2006 and has a living area of 1,550 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $174. The deal was finalized on Feb. 27.

6. $280,000, single-family home at 1451 Red Top Lane

The sale of the single-family residence at 1451 Red Top Lane in Minooka has been finalized. The price was $280,000. The house was built in 2003 and has a living area of 1,716 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $163. The transaction was completed on Feb. 23.

7. $340,000, single-family home at 1445 Scott Circle

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 1445 Scott Circle in Morris. The price was $340,000. The house was built in 2003 and the living area totals 1,506 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $226. The transaction was completed on Feb. 23.