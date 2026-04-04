McHenry County: Best deals on residential properties in the week of March 23

A condominium in Woodstock that sold for $272,000 tops the list of the best real estate deals in McHenry County in the past week.

For comparison, the overall average price of real estate in McHenry County over the last week was $375,373, or $234 per square foot. A total of 63 residential property sales were recorded for the period, with an average square footage of 1,872 square feet, three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

For the purpose of this top list, we included real estate that sold for between $150,000 and $300,000.

The prices in the list below concern residential real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of March 23, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $272,000, condominium at 3165 Shenandoah Lane

A 1,373-square-foot condominium at 3165 Shenandoah Lane in Woodstock has been sold. The total purchase price was $272,000, $198 per square foot. The condo was built in 2006. The condo has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on March 13.

2. $276,000, condominium at 4325 Savoy Lane

The sale of the condominium at 4325 Savoy Lane in McHenry has been finalized. The price was $276,000. The condo was built in 2004 and has a living area of 1,484 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $186. The condo features three bedrooms and five bathrooms. The deal was finalized on March 12.

3. $277,000, single-family home at 4801 Rose Street

The single-family home at 4801 Rose Street in Crystal Lake has new owners. The price was $277,000. The house was built in 1997 and has a living area of 1,072 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $258. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was closed on March 13.

4. $278,000, single-family home at 966 Mesa Drive

A sale has been finalized for the single-family house at 966 Mesa Drive in Lake In The Hills. The price was $278,000. The house was built in 1996 and the living area totals 1,464 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $190. The home features two bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on March 11.

5. $280,000, three-bedroom house at 1380 Fair Oaks Avenue

A 1,196-square-foot single-family residence at 1380 Fair Oaks Avenue in Crystal Lake has been sold. The total purchase price was $280,000, $234 per square foot. The house was built in 1989. The home has three bedrooms. The transaction was completed on March 10.

6. $280,000, residential home at 13 Brian Court

A 1,398-square-foot residential property at 13 Brian Court in Algonquin has been sold. The total purchase price was $280,000, $200 per square foot. The house was built in 1994. The home features two bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on March 10.

7. $285,000, single-family home at 3019 West Lincoln Road

The single-family house at 3019 West Lincoln Road in McHenry has new owners. The price was $285,000. The home was built in 1946. The deal was finalized on March 10.

8. $288,000, property at 6621 Sassafras Way, Unit B

The property at 6621 Sassafras Way, Unit B in Wonder Lake has been sold. The total purchase price was $288,000. The transaction was completed on March 13.

9. $294,000, single-family home at 10584 Scott Drive

The sale of the single-family home at 10584 Scott Drive in Huntley has been finalized. The price was $294,000. The house was built in 2001 and has a living area of 1,507 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $195. The deal was closed on March 11.

10. $299,000, single-family home at 1024 Draper Road

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 1024 Draper Road in McHenry. The price was $299,000. The deal was closed on March 12.