What can $200,000 buy you in Ogle County, March 23 to 29?

Prospective homebuyers considering the real estate market had a range of options in various neighborhoods throughout the region over the past week. In this article, we outline recent property sales in Ogle County, all of which featured properties at the price point of $200,000 or under.

Here, we provide a breakdown of the top five properties in each area, selected based on their proximity to the desired price range and the most spacious living areas available.

Please note that the properties in the list below are for real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of March 23, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $192,000

For a price tag of $192,000 ($110 per square foot), the single-family home, built in 1962 and located at 201 Janet Avenue, Rochelle, changed hands in March. The home spans 1,744 square feet of living area. The property comprises a 12,000-square-foot lot. The deal was closed on March 2.

2. $182,000

At $182,000 ($133 per square foot), the single-family residence located at 1170 Westview Drive, Rochelle, offered another opportunity below the targeted price range when it changed hands in March. This property, built in 1956, provides 1,368 square feet of living space. The deal was finalized on March 2.

3. $178,000

This single-family house underwent a change of ownership in March. Located at 423 West 4th Street, Byron, the house spans 1,000 square feet and was sold for $178,000, or $178 per square foot. The property sits on a lot measuring 11,205 square feet. The transaction was completed on March 2.

4. $176,000

Situated at 106 Mix Street, Oregon, this single-family residence, was sold in March for a price of $176,000, translating to $143 per square foot. The property, constructed in 1957, offers a living area of 1,232 square feet and sits on a 10,019-square-foot lot. The transaction was completed on March 2.

5. $172,000

Priced at $172,000 (equivalent to $154 per square foot), this single-family home, constructed in 1960 and situated at 10700 East Titus Road, Rochelle, was sold in March. The home spans 1,120 square feet of living area. The property comprises a 2.5-acre lot. The deal was closed on March 6.