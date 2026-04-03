Single-family home in Cortland goes for $250,000

A single-family residence located at 125 West Carol Avenue in Cortland changed owners on March 17.

The 1,510-square-foot house, built in 1979, was sold for $250,000, or $166 per square foot. The house has one bedroom and two bathrooms. The property is equipped with forced air heating and central A/C. Additionally, the building has access to an attached garage. The lot of the property covers an area of 14,049 square feet.

Other homes in Cortland have recently been purchased nearby:

· A 1,279-square-foot single-family residence at 150 West Carol Avenue, sold in October 2025, for $319,000, a price per square foot of $249. The home has one bedroom and two bathrooms.

· At 167 West Carol Avenue, in February, a 1,227-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $272,500, a price per square foot of $222. The home has one bedroom and two bathrooms.

· In February 2025, a 1,008-square-foot single-family residence at 91 West Susan Avenue sold for $306,000, a price per square foot of $304. The home has one bedroom and two bathrooms.