Morris: Single-family home sells for $369,500

A 1,152-square-foot single-family residence, built in 1979, has changed hands.

The home at 110 Hickory Lane in Morris was sold on March 3 for $369,500, or $321 per square foot. The property sits on an 11,761-square-foot lot.

Other homes in Morris that have recently been sold close by include:

· A 1,368-square-foot single-family residence at 108 Redbud Lane, sold in January 2025, for $317,000, a price per square foot of $232.

· In December 2025, a 1,834-square-foot single-family residence at 205 Briar Lane sold for $315,000, a price per square foot of $172.

· At 600 Briar Lane, in May 2025, a 1,812-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $405,000, a price per square foot of $224.