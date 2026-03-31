Three-bedroom house sells for $435,000 in Plainfield

The single-family home located at 7651 Pin Oak Court in Plainfield was sold on March 13, for $435,000, or $188 per square foot.

The home, built in 2005, has an interior space of 2,308 square feet. This two-story house has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The property is equipped with a gas heating system and central A/C. Additionally, the building includes access to two parking spots. The property sits on a 12,197-square-foot lot.

Other homes in Plainfield that have recently been sold close by include:

· A 1,764-square-foot single-family residence at 7645 Scarlett Oak Drive, sold in May 2025, for $425,000, a price per square foot of $241. The home has four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

· At 1610 Sugar Maple Drive, in May 2025, a 2,364-square-foot single-family house was sold for $375,000, a price per square foot of $159. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In December 2025, a 2,212-square-foot single-family home at 7652 Scarlett Oak Drive sold for $393,000, a price per square foot of $178. The home has four bedrooms and four bathrooms.