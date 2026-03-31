Three-bedroom house sells for $327,000 in Joliet

A single-family house located at 21605 South Mattox Lane in Joliet changed ownership on March 16.

The 1,942-square-foot home, built in 2004, was sold for $327,000, or $168 per square foot. This two-story house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building includes access to an attached garage for two cars. The property is situated on a lot spanning 10,019 square feet.

Other homes in Joliet have recently changed hands nearby:

· In September 2025, a 2,128-square-foot single-family residence at 1932 South Ashbrooke Road sold for $395,000, a price per square foot of $186. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 2033 South Wedgewood Circle, in December 2025, a 1,564-square-foot single-family home was sold for $360,000, a price per square foot of $230.

· A 1,976-square-foot single-family residence at 1980 South Wedgewood Circle, sold in April 2025, for $405,000, a price per square foot of $205. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.