Three-bedroom home sells in Woodstock for $475,000

A single-family residence located at 1012 Heron Way in Woodstock has a new owner since March 17.

The 2,313-square-foot house, built in 2004, was sold for $475,000, or $205 per square foot. This single-story house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building includes access to a parking space for two cars. The lot of the property covers an area of 4,792 square feet.

These nearby homes in Woodstock have also recently been purchased:

· A 2,313-square-foot single-family house at 1026 Heron Way, sold in March, for $525,000, a price per square foot of $227. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In March 2025, a 1,882-square-foot single-family home at 2009 Mallard Lane sold for $480,000, a price per square foot of $255. The home has two bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 2017 Mallard Lane, in October 2025, a 1,882-square-foot single-family home was sold for $450,000, a price per square foot of $239. The home has two bedrooms and three bathrooms.