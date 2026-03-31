Single-family home sells in Johnsburg for $585,000

A single-family residence located at 5505 Prairie Rose Lane in Johnsburg changed ownership on March 16.

The 2,962-square-foot home, built in 1999, was sold for $585,000, or $198 per square foot. This is a two-story house. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with central heating and central A/C. Additionally, the building includes access to two parking spots. The property’s lot measures 0.9 acres.

These nearby homes in Johnsburg have also recently been sold:

· At 5402 Heather Lane, in December 2025, a 3,264-square-foot single-family home was sold for $605,000, a price per square foot of $185.

· A 2,694-square-foot single-family house at 5614 Dakota Ridge, sold in February 2025, for $477,500, a price per square foot of $177.

· In February 2025, a 3,472-square-foot single-family home at 5708 Dakota Ridge sold for $580,000, a price per square foot of $167. The home has five bedrooms and five bathrooms.