Single-family home sells for $900,000 in Naperville

A single-family home located at 2652 Charlestowne Lane in Naperville has a new owner since March 18.

The 3,516-square-foot home, built in 1999, was sold for $900,000, or $256 per square foot. This is a two-story house. The property’s lot measures 10,019 square feet.

Other homes in Naperville that have recently changed hands close by include:

· At 2303 Johnsburg Court, in June 2025, a 3,978-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $980,000, a price per square foot of $246.

· A 3,220-square-foot single-family house at 2336 Foxboro Lane, sold in January 2025, for $875,000, a price per square foot of $272.

· In June 2025, a 3,307-square-foot single-family residence at 2716 Whitchurch Court sold for $868,000, a price per square foot of $262. The home has five bedrooms and four bathrooms.