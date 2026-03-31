Single-family home sells for $707,500 in Lake In The Hills

The single-family residence located at 7 Birchwood Court in Lake In The Hills was sold on March 17, for $707,500, or $167 per square foot.

The house, built in 2005, has an interior space of 4,226 square feet. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with forced air heating and central A/C. The property occupies a lot of 10,890 square feet.

Other homes in Lake In The Hills that have recently been purchased close by include:

· At 3063 Fairhaven Lane, in January, a 3,597-square-foot single-family home was sold for $546,000, a price per square foot of $152. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 4,079-square-foot single-family house at 3054 Fairhaven Lane, sold in May 2025, for $640,000, a price per square foot of $157. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In October 2025, a 3,098-square-foot single-family home at 3044 Fairhaven Lane sold for $530,000, a price per square foot of $171.