Single-family home sells for $580,500 in Woodridge

A single-family residence located at 2551 Yellow Star Street in Woodridge has a new owner since March 11.

The 2,200-square-foot house, built in 1976, was sold for $580,500, or $264 per square foot. This is a two-story house. Additionally, the building includes access to a parking spot for two cars. The property occupies a lot of 9,148 square feet.

Other homes in Woodridge have recently been sold nearby:

· In June 2025, a 1,987-square-foot single-family residence at 2509 Yellow Star Street sold for $397,500, a price per square foot of $200.

· At 6805 Westmoreland Drive, in December 2025, a 1,450-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $450,000, a price per square foot of $310.

· A 1,270-square-foot single-family residence at 2514 Mitchell Drive, sold in July 2025, for $380,000, a price per square foot of $299.