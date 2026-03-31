Single-family home sells for $500,000 in Lake In The Hills

A 2,476-square-foot single-family home, built in 2003, has changed hands.

The home at 3786 Sonoma Circle in Lake In The Hills was sold on March 18 for $500,000, or $202 per square foot. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. The property sits on a 7,794-square-foot lot.

Other homes in Lake In The Hills have recently been sold nearby:

· At 3723 Sonoma Circle, in March, a 2,232-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $430,000, a price per square foot of $193.

· In December 2025, a 2,476-square-foot single-family house at 3743 Sonoma Circle sold for $390,000, a price per square foot of $158. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 2,081-square-foot single-family home at 3686 Sonoma Circle, sold in July 2025, for $450,000, a price per square foot of $216. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.