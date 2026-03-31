Single-family home sells for $1.45 million in Elmhurst

The single-family residence located at 145 North Walnut Street in Elmhurst was sold on March 11, for $1.45 million, or $406 per square foot.

The house, built in 2006, has an interior space of 3,573 square feet. This two-story house has four bedrooms and five bathrooms. Inside, there are two fireplaces. The property is equipped with forced air heating and central A/C. Additionally, the building features an attached garage for two cars. The property sits on a 7,405-square-foot lot.

These nearby homes in Elmhurst have also recently changed hands:

· At 117 North Walnut Street, in October 2025, a 3,344-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $960,000, a price per square foot of $287.

· In July 2025, a 3,060-square-foot single-family residence at 140 North Oak Street sold for $1.29 million, a price per square foot of $421. The home has four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

· A 2,924-square-foot single-family residence at 153 North Highland Avenue, sold in April 2025, for $1.23 million, a price per square foot of $419.