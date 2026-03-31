Single-family home in Wheaton sells for $470,000

A single-family residence located at 455 West Front Street, Unit 2-208 in Wheaton changed ownership on March 11.

The 1,450-square-foot house, built in 1999, was sold for $470,000, or $324 per square foot. This single-story house has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The property is equipped with central heating and central A/C. The property sits on a 2.4-acre lot.

Other homes in Wheaton that have recently changed hands close by include:

· At 111 North Wheaton Avenue, Unit 205, in January, a single-family residence was sold for $360,000. The home has one bedroom and one bathroom.

· In December 2025, a 1,480-square-foot single-family residence at 111 North Wheaton Avenue, Unit 407 sold for $445,000, a price per square foot of $301. The home has two bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· A 1,328-square-foot single-family residence at 425 West Indiana Street, Unit 2-208, sold in January, for $360,000, a price per square foot of $271. The home has three bedrooms and one bathroom.