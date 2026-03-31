Single-family home in Sugar Grove goes for $530,000

The single-family residence located at 11 Hardwick Court in Sugar Grove was sold on March 20, for $530,000, or $208 per square foot.

The house, built in 1988, has an interior space of 2,550 square feet. This two-story house has four bedrooms. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building offers two parking spots.

These nearby homes in Sugar Grove have also recently changed hands:

· At 338 Normandie Drive, in May 2025, a 1,328-square-foot single-family home was sold for $440,000, a price per square foot of $331.

· In October 2025, a 1,877-square-foot single-family house at 337 Normandie Drive sold for $450,000, a price per square foot of $240.

· A 2,776-square-foot single-family house at 21 Windwood Court, sold in October 2025, for $496,000, a price per square foot of $179.