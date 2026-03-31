Single-family home in Johnsburg sells for $485,000

The single-family home located at 1805 Brixham Lane in Johnsburg was sold on March 16, for $485,000, or $200 per square foot.

The house, built in 1990, has an interior space of 2,420 square feet. This is a two-story house. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central heating and central A/C. Additionally, the building includes access to a parking space for two cars. The lot of the property covers an area of 1.2 acres.

Other homes in Johnsburg have recently been purchased nearby:

· In December 2025, a 2,953-square-foot single-family house at 1901 River Terrace Drive sold for $465,000, a price per square foot of $157.

· A 2,748-square-foot single-family residence at 3317 Cardington Way, sold in June 2025, for $500,000, a price per square foot of $182. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 3125 Chellington Drive, in September 2025, a 2,102-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $460,000, a price per square foot of $219.