Single-family home in Glen Ellyn sells for $654,000

The single-family residence located at 522 Deerpath Road in Glen Ellyn was sold on March 11, for $654,000, or $476 per square foot.

The home, built in 1951, has an interior space of 1,375 square feet. This single-story house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The property is equipped with forced air heating. Additionally, the building includes access to two parking spots. The property occupies a lot of 0.4 acres.

Other homes in Glen Ellyn have recently changed hands nearby:

· At 501 Forest Avenue, Apt. 303, in January 2025, a 2,030-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $540,000, a price per square foot of $266.

· In January, a 1,722-square-foot single-family residence at 501 Forest Avenue, Apt. 305 sold for $385,000, a price per square foot of $224. The home has two bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· A 1,422-square-foot single-family residence at 501 Forest Avenue, Apt. 508, sold in December 2025, for $410,000, a price per square foot of $288. The home has two bedrooms and two bathrooms.