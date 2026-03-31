Single-family home in Elgin goes for $950,000

The single-family residence located at 3660 Broadleaf Avenue in Elgin was sold on March 20, for $950,000, or $239 per square foot.

The house, built in 2007, has an interior space of 3,967 square feet. This two-story house has four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The interior features two fireplaces. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building includes access to a triple carport. The property’s lot measures 13,504 square feet.

Other homes in Elgin have recently been purchased nearby:

· At 3670 Peregrine Way, in April 2025, a single-family home was sold for $688,500.

· In April 2025, a single-family house at 3682 Broadleaf Avenue sold for $665,000.

· A single-family house at 3653 Old Bridge Lane, sold in October 2025, for $900,000.