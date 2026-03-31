Sale closed in Plano: $340,000 for a three-bedroom home

A single-family home located at 114 Schmidt Court in Plano has a new owner since March 10.

The 1,980-square-foot house, built in 2020, was sold for $340,000, or $172 per square foot. This two-story house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The property is equipped with forced air heating and a cooling system. Additionally, the building features a parking spot for two cars. The property is situated on a lot spanning 13,504 square feet.

These nearby homes in Plano have also recently been sold:

· At 3928 Kristen Court, in December 2025, a 2,020-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $365,000, a price per square foot of $181. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· A 1,980-square-foot single-family house at 3917 Kristen Court, sold in July 2025, for $373,500, a price per square foot of $189.

· In January, a 2,632-square-foot single-family house at 215 Alexis Street sold for $367,000, a price per square foot of $139. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.