Sale closed in Huntley: $420,000 for a two-bedroom house

A 1,732-square-foot single-family home, built in 2006, has changed hands.

The home at 13785 Wilshire Way in Huntley was sold on March 13 for $420,000, or $242 per square foot. This single-story house has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The property is equipped with central A/C. The lot of the property covers an area of 5,550 square feet.

These nearby homes in Huntley have also recently been purchased:

· A 1,670-square-foot single-family residence at 13860 Wilshire Way, sold in March, for $423,000, a price per square foot of $253.

· At 13721 Chestnut Lane, in March 2025, a 1,678-square-foot single-family house was sold for $403,000, a price per square foot of $240.

· In March 2025, a 2,577-square-foot single-family house at 13701 Chestnut Lane sold for $500,000, a price per square foot of $194.