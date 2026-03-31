Sale closed in Hinsdale: $951,500 for a five-bedroom house

The single-family house located at 17 Camberley Court in Hinsdale was sold on March 12, for $951,500, or $315 per square foot.

The home, built in 1967, has an interior space of 3,021 square feet. This two-story house has five bedrooms and three bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with forced air heating and central A/C. Additionally, the building offers a parking spot for two cars. The lot of the property covers an area of 14,375 square feet.

Other homes in Hinsdale that have recently changed hands close by include:

· A 1,260-square-foot single-family residence at 28 East 55th Street, sold in December 2025, for $600,000, a price per square foot of $476.

· At 36 East 55th Street, in August 2025, a 2,003-square-foot single-family home was sold for $665,000, a price per square foot of $332. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In August 2025, a 1,536-square-foot single-family home at 5504 South Garfield Street sold for $600,000, a price per square foot of $391.