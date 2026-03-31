Crystal Lake: Single-family home goes for $360,000

A 1,253-square-foot single-family home has changed hands.

The house at 277 Church Street in Crystal Lake was sold on March 17 for $360,000, or $287 per square foot. This is a two-story house. The property is equipped with hot water heating. The lot of the property covers an area of 10,890 square feet.

These nearby homes in Crystal Lake have also recently been sold:

· A 1,104-square-foot single-family house at 129 Pomeroy Avenue, sold in November 2025, for $320,000, a price per square foot of $290. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· At 311 Grove Street, in February, a 1,317-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $279,000, a price per square foot of $212. The home has two bedrooms and one bathroom.

· In October 2025, a 1,118-square-foot single-family house at 135 Maple Street sold for $200,000, a price per square foot of $179.