Cary: Single-family home sells for $439,000

A single-family home located at 1259 Chickory Ridge Trail in Cary changed ownership on March 18.

The 1,735-square-foot home, built in 1995, was sold for $439,000, or $253 per square foot. This two-story house has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with forced air heating and central A/C. Additionally, the building includes access to an attached garage. The lot of the property covers an area of 9,468 square feet.

Other homes in Cary that have recently been purchased close by include:

· In February 2025, a 3,050-square-foot single-family house at 385 Geneva Lane sold for $482,500, a price per square foot of $158. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 377 Geneva Lane, in February, a 3,255-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $525,000, a price per square foot of $161. The home has four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

· A 1,371-square-foot single-family house at 425 Sequoia Trail, sold in March 2025, for $388,000, a price per square foot of $283. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.