Algonquin: Single-family home goes for $540,000

The single-family house located at 6 Camberwell Court in Algonquin was sold on March 12, for $540,000, or $234 per square foot.

The home, built in 2001, has an interior space of 2,303 square feet. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. The property’s lot measures 11,212 square feet.

These nearby homes in Algonquin have also recently changed hands:

· At 13 Benton Court, in June 2025, a 3,124-square-foot single-family home was sold for $550,000, a price per square foot of $176. The home has four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

· A 1,795-square-foot single-family residence at 4250 Whitehall Lane, sold in March, for $417,000, a price per square foot of $232.

· In July 2025, a 2,544-square-foot single-family home at 4 Benton Court sold for $601,000, a price per square foot of $236.