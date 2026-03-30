Two-bedroom house sells for $367,500 in Geneva

A single-family home located at 523 Eklund Avenue in Geneva has a new owner since March 19.

The home, built in 1938, was sold for $367,500. This single-story house has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building includes access to a parking spot. The property is situated on a lot spanning 11,742 square feet.

Other homes have recently been sold nearby:

· At 818 Evernia Court in Geneva, in October 2025, a 1,524-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $400,000, a price per square foot of $262. The home has two bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· In June 2025, a 1,404-square-foot single-family house at 718 Edison Street in Geneva sold for $349,000, a price per square foot of $249. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· A single-family residence at 91 Roosevelt Street in Geneva, sold in January 2025, for $338,000. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.