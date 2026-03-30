Two-bedroom home sells in Oswego for $340,000

The single-family house located at 524 Sudbury Circle in Oswego was sold on March 13, for $340,000, or $187 per square foot.

The house, built in 2004, has an interior space of 1,819 square feet. This two-story house has two bedrooms and three bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with a gas heating system and central A/C. Additionally, the building offers two parking spots. The property is situated on a lot spanning 6,098 square feet.

Other homes in Oswego have recently been purchased nearby:

· A 1,603-square-foot single-family residence at 565 Sudbury Circle, sold in October 2025, for $370,000, a price per square foot of $231. The home has two bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· At 561 Sudbury Circle, in September 2025, a 1,603-square-foot single-family home was sold for $422,500, a price per square foot of $264. The home has two bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· In August 2025, a 1,600-square-foot single-family residence at 595 Sudbury Circle sold for $377,000, a price per square foot of $236. The home has two bedrooms and two bathrooms.