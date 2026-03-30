Townhouse in Elmhurst goes for $755,000

A 1,964-square-foot townhouse, built in 2002, has changed hands.

The house at 131 West Adelaide Street, Unit 309 in Elmhurst was sold on March 10 for $755,000, or $384 per square foot. The property sits on a 1-acre lot.

Other homes in Elmhurst that have recently been sold close by include:

· At 135 North Larch Avenue, Unit 309, in October 2025, a 2,192-square-foot townhouse was sold for $899,000, a price per square foot of $410.

· In September 2025, a 2,067-square-foot townhouse at 184 North Addison Avenue, Unit 309 sold for $690,000, a price per square foot of $334.

· A 2,067-square-foot townhouse at 194 North Addison Avenue, Unit 309, sold in September 2025, for $740,000, a price per square foot of $358.