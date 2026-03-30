Tinley Park: Single-family home sells for $633,000

A single-family residence located at 17224 Briar Drive in Tinley Park has a new owner since March 11.

The 4,191-square-foot home, built in 1993, was sold for $633,000, or $151 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building features an attached three-car garage. The property sits on a 12,150-square-foot lot.

These nearby homes in Tinley Park have also recently been sold:

· At 17205 Briar Drive, in June 2025, a 2,693-square-foot single-family home was sold for $525,000, a price per square foot of $195. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In August 2025, a 3,105-square-foot single-family house at 9218 173rd Place sold for $595,000, a price per square foot of $192. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 2,763-square-foot single-family house at 9217 173rd Place, sold in October 2025, for $460,000, a price per square foot of $166. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.