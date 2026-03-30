Three-bedroom house sells in Joliet for $350,000

The single-family residence located at 1208 Raintree Court in Joliet was sold on March 17, for $350,000, or $263 per square foot.

The home, built in 2007, has an interior space of 1,329 square feet. This single-story house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The property is equipped with forced air heating and a cooling system. Additionally, the building has access to an attached garage for two cars. The property is situated on a lot spanning 9,148 square feet.

These nearby homes in Joliet have also recently changed hands:

· At 1214 Riverhaven Trail, in September 2025, a 1,932-square-foot single-family house was sold for $390,000, a price per square foot of $202.

· A single-family home at 6006 Winterhaven Drive, sold in February, for $420,000.

· In July 2025, a single-family home at 6012 Winterhaven Drive sold for $415,000.