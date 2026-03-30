Single-family home sells in St. Charles for $940,000

A 2,582-square-foot single-family home, built in 2005, has changed hands.

The home at 38 Bluestone Drive in St. Charles was sold on March 16 for $940,000, or $364 per square foot. This two-story house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with forced air heating and a cooling system. The property’s lot measures 2,686 square feet.

Other homes in St. Charles have recently been sold nearby:

· In August 2025, a 2,447-square-foot single-family house at 301 Brownstone Drive sold for $775,000, a price per square foot of $317. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· At 607 Geneva Road, in June 2025, a 1,048-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $573,000, a price per square foot of $547. The home has two bedrooms and one bathroom.

· A single-family home at 520 Ohio Avenue, sold in September 2025, for $609,000.