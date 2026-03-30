Single-family home sells in Plainfield for $472,000

The single-family house located at 24024 West Champion Drive in Plainfield was sold on March 16, for $472,000, or $195 per square foot.

The home, built in 2001, has an interior space of 2,421 square feet. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with forced air heating and central A/C. Additionally, the building has access to an attached garage. The property’s lot measures 7,841 square feet.

Other homes in Plainfield that have recently been purchased close by include:

· A 1,894-square-foot single-family home at 11611 South Olympic Drive, sold in September 2025, for $465,000, a price per square foot of $246. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 11337 South Preakness Drive, in October 2025, a 1,673-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $445,000, a price per square foot of $266.

· In December 2025, a 1,901-square-foot single-family residence at 11661 South Derby Lane sold for $420,000, a price per square foot of $221.