Single-family home sells in Oswego for $387,500

A single-family house located at 623 Queen Drive in Oswego changed ownership on March 12.

The 1,837-square-foot home, built in 2006, was sold for $387,500, or $211 per square foot. This single-story house has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The property is equipped with a gas heating system and central A/C. Additionally, the building offers a parking spot for two cars. The property occupies a lot of 8,276 square feet.

Other homes in Oswego that have recently been purchased close by include:

· A 2,026-square-foot single-family home at 511 Homeview Drive, sold in August 2025, for $408,000, a price per square foot of $201. The home has two bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· In January 2025, a 2,153-square-foot single-family residence at 516 Homeview Drive sold for $425,000, a price per square foot of $197. The home has two bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· At 712 Bohannon Circle, in January, a 2,183-square-foot single-family home was sold for $405,000, a price per square foot of $186. The home has two bedrooms and two bathrooms.