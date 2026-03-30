Single-family home sells in Lake In The Hills for $365,000

A 1,556-square-foot single-family house, built in 2001, has changed hands.

The house at 5420 Avalon Lane in Lake In The Hills was sold on March 11 for $365,000, or $235 per square foot. The property is equipped with central A/C. The property sits on a 6,981-square-foot lot.

Other homes in Lake In The Hills have recently been purchased nearby:

· At 2981 Geneva Lane, in October 2025, a 2,427-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $465,000, a price per square foot of $192. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 1,230-square-foot single-family home at 3180 Montrose Drive, sold in March 2025, for $355,000, a price per square foot of $289. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· In May 2025, a 2,842-square-foot single-family home at 5593 Danbury Circle sold for $430,000, a price per square foot of $151. The home has five bedrooms and four bathrooms.