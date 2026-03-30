Single-family home sells in Elmhurst for $928,000

A 2,318-square-foot single-family residence, built in 1953, has changed hands.

The home at 566 South Cedar Avenue in Elmhurst was sold on March 10 for $928,000, or $400 per square foot. This is a two-story house. Additionally, the building includes access to a detached two-car garage. The property sits on a 7,841-square-foot lot.

Other homes in Elmhurst have recently changed hands nearby:

· At 550 South Hillcrest Avenue, in December 2025, a 1,380-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $485,000, a price per square foot of $351. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· A 3,878-square-foot single-family residence at 601 South Cedar Avenue, sold in October 2025, for $1.35 million, a price per square foot of $348.

· In September 2025, a 1,444-square-foot single-family residence at 611 South Fern Avenue sold for $962,000, a price per square foot of $666.