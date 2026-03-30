Single-family home sells in Elmhurst for $725,000

A single-family residence located at 335 East Harrison Street in Elmhurst has a new owner since March 10.

The 1,504-square-foot home, built in 1976, was sold for $725,000, or $482 per square foot. This two-story house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The property is equipped with forced air heating and central A/C. Additionally, the building features an attached garage for two cars. The property is situated on a lot spanning 8,276 square feet.

These nearby homes in Elmhurst have also recently been purchased:

· In April 2025, a 3,553-square-foot single-family residence at 944 East Fern Avenue sold for $940,000, a price per square foot of $265. The home has five bedrooms and four bathrooms.

· A 2,586-square-foot single-family residence at 963 East Chatham Avenue, sold in March 2025, for $900,000, a price per square foot of $348.

· At 353 East Butterfield Road, in February, a 2,179-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $505,000, a price per square foot of $232.