Single-family home sells in Downers Grove for $515,000

A single-family home located at 142 West Chicago Avenue in Downers Grove has a new owner since March 10.

The 1,288-square-foot home, built in 1963, was sold for $515,000, or $400 per square foot. This is a single-story house. Additionally, the building includes access to two parking spots. The property’s lot measures 11,761 square feet.

Other homes in Downers Grove that have recently been purchased close by include:

· In January, a 1,344-square-foot single-family residence at 4706 West Florence Avenue sold for $610,000, a price per square foot of $454. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· A 1,290-square-foot single-family house at 4732 West Roslyn Road, sold in March 2025, for $410,000, a price per square foot of $318.

· At 4709 West Roslyn Road, in May 2025, a 1,518-square-foot single-family home was sold for $713,000, a price per square foot of $470.