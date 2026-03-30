Single-family home sells in Crystal Lake for $402,000

A single-family home located at 900 Sarasota Lane in Crystal Lake has a new owner since March 16.

The 2,541-square-foot home, built in 1979, was sold for $402,000, or $158 per square foot. The property is equipped with central A/C. The property’s lot measures 10,927 square feet.

These nearby homes in Crystal Lake have also recently been purchased:

· In December 2024, a 1,336-square-foot single-family residence at 980 Barlina Road sold for $340,000, a price per square foot of $254.

· A 1,479-square-foot single-family house at 1074 Barlina Road, sold in March 2025, for $343,000, a price per square foot of $232.

· At 862 Wimbleton Lane, in August 2025, a 1,683-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $382,000, a price per square foot of $227. The home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms.