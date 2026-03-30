Single-family home sells in Batavia for $622,500

The single-family residence located at 1206 Beckman Lane in Batavia was sold on March 13, for $622,500, or $227 per square foot.

The home, built in 1996, has an interior space of 2,738 square feet. This two-story house has four bedrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building has access to an attached garage for three cars. The property is situated on a lot spanning 14,375 square feet.

These nearby homes in Batavia have also recently been sold:

· In February, a 2,065-square-foot single-family house at 1155 Hanover Drive sold for $418,000, a price per square foot of $202.

· A 2,704-square-foot single-family home at 1007 Deshannon Court, sold in September 2025, for $590,000, a price per square foot of $218.

· At 1170 Hanover Drive, in February 2025, a 1,718-square-foot single-family home was sold for $438,000, a price per square foot of $255.