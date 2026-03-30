Single-family home sells for $340,500 in Plainfield

A 1,397-square-foot single-family house, built in 1999, has changed hands.

The house at 21521 West Juniper Court in Plainfield was sold on March 17 for $340,500, or $244 per square foot. This is a single-story house. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building features an attached two-car garage. The property is situated on a lot spanning 2,178 square feet.

Other homes in Plainfield that have recently changed hands close by include:

· In December 2025, a 1,397-square-foot single-family home at 21521 West Douglas Lane sold for $277,000, a price per square foot of $198.

· At 13504 South Buckthorn Lane, in September 2025, a 1,373-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $270,000, a price per square foot of $197.

· A 1,873-square-foot single-family residence at 21556 West Empress Lane, sold in May 2025, for $300,000, a price per square foot of $160.