Single-family home sells for $275,000 in Woodstock

The single-family house located at 601 South Jefferson Street in Woodstock was sold on March 16, for $275,000, or $140 per square foot.

The home, built in 1900, has an interior space of 1,962 square feet. This two-story house has four bedrooms and two bathrooms. The property is equipped with central A/C. The property’s lot measures 0.4 acres.

Other homes in Woodstock have recently been purchased nearby:

· In November 2025, a 1,384-square-foot single-family residence at 321 South Hoy Avenue sold for $260,000, a price per square foot of $188. The home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· A 1,884-square-foot single-family home at 422 South Jefferson Street, sold in January 2025, for $230,000, a price per square foot of $122. The home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· At 517 South Bunker Street, in January, a 1,623-square-foot single-family home was sold for $290,000, a price per square foot of $179. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.